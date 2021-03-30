StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Reaches $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

