At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells $23,702.28 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $23,702.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,709.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOME traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

