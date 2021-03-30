Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

