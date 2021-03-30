Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $242.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $214.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.36. 273,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.62. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

