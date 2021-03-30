Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,615. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $100.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

