HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in March

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HLBZF traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.