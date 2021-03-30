HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in March

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLBZF traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

