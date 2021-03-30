Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $41.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 3,586,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

