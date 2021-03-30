Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$1.89

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 271,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

