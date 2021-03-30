Krios Trading 6% Lower This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.83 million and $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001427 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00145950 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

