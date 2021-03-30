Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

