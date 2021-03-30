Deri Protocol Market Cap Hits $507,439.75 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $507,439.75 and $1.41 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.