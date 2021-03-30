Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 11,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,993. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

