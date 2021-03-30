Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Decreases By 50.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

