Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

