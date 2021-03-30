AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.37. 431,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,569. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $120,000. Seeyond increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

