Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $452.99 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Metal has a total market cap of $452.99 million and $3.29 billion worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00011671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded up 238.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.