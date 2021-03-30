EXMO Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.29 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 231.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.