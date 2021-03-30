Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.89 ($73.98).

VNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VNA traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €55.60 ($65.41). 789,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €39.94 ($46.99) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

