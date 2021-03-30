IOST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $316.99 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, IOST has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $874.08 million and $316.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

