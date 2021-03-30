Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.94 million and $401,502.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,161,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,882 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

