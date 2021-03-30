McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of MCCRF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

