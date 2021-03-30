McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of MCCRF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About McCoy Global
