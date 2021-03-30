Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

NBO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 22,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.