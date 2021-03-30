High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of High Liner Foods stock remained flat at $$10.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.