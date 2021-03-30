IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Tops $255,378.89

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $255,378.89 and approximately $3,671.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

