$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 141,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,048. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

