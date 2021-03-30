Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $$69.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41. Genus has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

