BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $134,525.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. 987,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,829. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

