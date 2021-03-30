Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently:
- 3/15/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 3/11/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2021 – XPeng had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 3/9/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “
NYSE XPEV traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,603,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242,854. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.