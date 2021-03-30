Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently:

3/15/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

3/11/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – XPeng had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/9/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

NYSE XPEV traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,603,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242,854. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,601 shares in the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,466,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000.

