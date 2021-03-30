Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRMUF stock remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

