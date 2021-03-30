Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FRMUF stock remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
