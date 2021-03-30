Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 291,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

