Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $373.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.