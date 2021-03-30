Stephen J. Barnard Buys 11,200 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AVO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

