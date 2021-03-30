Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VCEL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 616,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,617. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,145,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

