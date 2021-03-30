Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $576,303.75 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.

NVST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

