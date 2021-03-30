Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $576,303.75 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.
NVST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter.
NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
