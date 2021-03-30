Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 13,275 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,735,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSTL stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 264,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,698. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

