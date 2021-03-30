Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,322,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 2,151,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

