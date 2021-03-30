Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRNTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $$42.34 on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Krones has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

