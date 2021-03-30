Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Strong-Buy

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 121,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

