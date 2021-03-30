Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,111 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 1,270,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

