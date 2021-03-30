Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €152.07

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.00 ($178.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €140.30 ($165.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.55. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

