BOOM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,374.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $7,374.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,141,736 coins and its circulating supply is 782,111,003 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

