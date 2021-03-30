Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Decreases By 42.3%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,241 shares of company stock worth $3,478,586. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

