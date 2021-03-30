Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the February 28th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Star Acquisition stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

NYSE STIC remained flat at $$10.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 416,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. Northern Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

