Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 871,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,069. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.