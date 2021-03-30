VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $491,168.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $491,168.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

