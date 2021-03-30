Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 1,296,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.25.
About Windtree Therapeutics
