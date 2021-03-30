Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

NASDAQ:BOMN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

