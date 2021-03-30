Investors Purchase High Volume of Western Alliance Bancorporation Put Options (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,141 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,053% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.77. 554,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

