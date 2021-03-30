VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 102.7% in March

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 55,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,564. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.