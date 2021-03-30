Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in March

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. 160,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

